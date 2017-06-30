Police searching for attempted murder suspect in Albertville
Jeremy Heath Freeman is wanted for attempted murder due to an incident that happened Tuesday afternoon, police said. Authorities did not release information about the attempted murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albertville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Albertville Music Thread (Sep '16)
|Jun 26
|Musikologist
|2
|Amy Stewart
|Jun 17
|Aville
|5
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Boaz man arrested after foot chase
|Apr '17
|Katherine Baker
|2
|Man charged with raping elderly woman in Albert...
|Apr '17
|Raymond
|3
|i,am looking 4 stormy williams or brandy w (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|Jerad
|3
|Court referral and color code (Jan '14)
|Apr '17
|Redsnapper1
|18
Find what you want!
Search Albertville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC