New Decatur principals face challenges with poverty
Three new administrators Decatur City Schools hired Monday have varying levels of experience in schools with high poverty and diverse student populations, characteristics of their new schools. "I've never worked in a school that wasn't a Title I school," said Allen Malone, who will take over as principal at West Decatur Elementary School on July 1. Educating students in poverty and the district's changing demographics likely will be the toughest challenge Malone will face at West Decatur.
