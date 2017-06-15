Marshall County man wants to find the...

Marshall County man wants to find the rightful owner of eight military medals

Thursday Jun 15

A Marshall County man came across some things he says aren't his to keep. The longtime Boaz resident says the eight military medals that came into his possession should go back to rightful hands.

