Marshall County man charged with impersonating law enforcement; kidnapping a 19-year-old girl.
Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office have arrested Jason Whorton for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement official and kidnapping a 19-year-old girl. Authorities received a 911 call to report attempted sexual assault from the Town Creek area on Hwy 227 around 5 a.m. Saturday, June 24. Authorities say the victim told them that she and two of her friends were at McDonald's in Albertville around 3:10 a.m., when a man driving a white Dodge truck pulled up to her and stated that he was a "Special Agent" from Marshall County and asked for the identification of all three women.
