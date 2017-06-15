Albertville students donated more tha...

Albertville students donated more than $100 to the Albertville Police Department.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

A group of Albertville High School students raised money selling something simple, and donated the funds to men and women in blue. "We've just been selling stickers up at the Chamber and up at events like Main Street Music Festival and a lot of different things like that," said Albertville Junior Chamber Board of Commerce president Garrett Canfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albertville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amy Stewart Sat Aville 5
News Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09) Jun 6 Wayne 42
News Boaz man arrested after foot chase Apr '17 Katherine Baker 2
News Man charged with raping elderly woman in Albert... Apr '17 Raymond 3
i,am looking 4 stormy williams or brandy w (Dec '09) Apr '17 Jerad 3
Court referral and color code (Jan '14) Apr '17 Redsnapper1 18
Desperately seeking Chasity! Apr '17 Raechel 1
See all Albertville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albertville Forum Now

Albertville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albertville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Albertville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,474 • Total comments across all topics: 281,862,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC