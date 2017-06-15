Albertville students donated more than $100 to the Albertville Police Department.
A group of Albertville High School students raised money selling something simple, and donated the funds to men and women in blue. "We've just been selling stickers up at the Chamber and up at events like Main Street Music Festival and a lot of different things like that," said Albertville Junior Chamber Board of Commerce president Garrett Canfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Albertville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amy Stewart
|Sat
|Aville
|5
|Attorney Fuller is disbarred (Aug '09)
|Jun 6
|Wayne
|42
|Boaz man arrested after foot chase
|Apr '17
|Katherine Baker
|2
|Man charged with raping elderly woman in Albert...
|Apr '17
|Raymond
|3
|i,am looking 4 stormy williams or brandy w (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|Jerad
|3
|Court referral and color code (Jan '14)
|Apr '17
|Redsnapper1
|18
|Desperately seeking Chasity!
|Apr '17
|Raechel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albertville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC