Albertville man killed when pick-up t...

Albertville man killed when pick-up truck went off a cliff

23 min ago Read more: WAAY

Alabama State Troopers have named the driver of a pick-up truck who died after his vehicle went off a cliff near Highway 79 in Marshall County. Troopers say 34-year-old Daniel George Antoine died after his 1977 GMC pick-up truck plummeted into a ravine.

