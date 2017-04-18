Albertville man killed when pick-up truck went off a cliff
Alabama State Troopers have named the driver of a pick-up truck who died after his vehicle went off a cliff near Highway 79 in Marshall County. Troopers say 34-year-old Daniel George Antoine died after his 1977 GMC pick-up truck plummeted into a ravine.
