Police say husband and wife shot in Albertville

According to Chief Investigator John East with the Guntersville Police Department law enforcement responded to a home on Edmonds Road in Albertville and found a 55-year old female and a 56-year-old male with gunshot wounds. The man failed to fully comply with officers orders, but was able to be taken into custody with no injuries.

