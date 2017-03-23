Police say husband and wife shot in Albertville
According to Chief Investigator John East with the Guntersville Police Department law enforcement responded to a home on Edmonds Road in Albertville and found a 55-year old female and a 56-year-old male with gunshot wounds. The man failed to fully comply with officers orders, but was able to be taken into custody with no injuries.
