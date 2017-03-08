Boaz man arrested after foot chase
A DeKalb County Sheriff's Office deputy tried to stop a vehicle driven by Christopher Gerald Lacey, 45, on County Road 479 Saturday, according to the sheriff's office. Lacey refused to stop the vehicle, they said, and they learned during the chase the vehicle was reported stolen in Albertville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albertville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged with raping elderly woman in Albert...
|Mar 3
|sarge
|2
|Amy Stewart
|Feb 23
|Albertville
|2
|Court referral and color code (Jan '14)
|Feb 20
|Thersa72
|14
|Carpout a bust 2017 B.
|Feb 16
|Johnhentry
|1
|Chicken Plant In Albertville Holds Job Fair (Oct '11)
|Feb 15
|boy thats odd
|9
|Douglas Coach Paul Pankey Suspended And Banned ... (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Gotofedsgetthem o...
|10
|Peach
|Jan '17
|Suesmommy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albertville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC