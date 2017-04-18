Autism therapy bill to get committee vote April 12
A bill requiring that insurance companies cover an expensive therapy for autistic children will get a committee vote April 12, the chair of the House Insurance Committee said today. Alabama is one of five states where applied behavior analysis therapy isn't covered by most insurance, according to lawmakers and advocates.
