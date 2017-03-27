Autism advocates use billboards to pu...

Autism advocates use billboards to push for insurance reform

Friday Mar 24

Autism advocates are trying a new way to raising awareness about the need for insurance reform. Five billboards calling for "Insurance for Autism Now" are now up: three in Birmingham, one in Albertville and one in Montgomery.

