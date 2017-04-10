Area sees need for inpatient hospice beds
The state's Certificate of Need Board, a hospital regulatory agency, approved a plan to put a 10-bed hospice in the Woodstock Building, across the street from Regional Medical Center in Anniston. Terminal patients, too sick to be cared for at home, could come to this building - with wide hospital-like halls and dark wood walls like a law library - to get a doctor's constant care without all the beeping and rushing of a typical hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Albertville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i,am looking 4 stormy williams or brandy w (Dec '09)
|Apr 6
|Jerad
|3
|Court referral and color code (Jan '14)
|Apr 3
|Redsnapper1
|18
|Desperately seeking Chasity!
|Apr 2
|Raechel
|1
|Amy Stewart
|Mar 20
|Joey
|3
|Man charged with raping elderly woman in Albert...
|Mar '17
|sarge
|2
|Carpout a bust 2017 B.
|Feb '17
|Johnhentry
|1
|Chicken Plant In Albertville Holds Job Fair (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|boy thats odd
|9
Find what you want!
Search Albertville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC