Area sees need for inpatient hospice beds

Sunday Mar 26

The state's Certificate of Need Board, a hospital regulatory agency, approved a plan to put a 10-bed hospice in the Woodstock Building, across the street from Regional Medical Center in Anniston. Terminal patients, too sick to be cared for at home, could come to this building - with wide hospital-like halls and dark wood walls like a law library - to get a doctor's constant care without all the beeping and rushing of a typical hospital.

