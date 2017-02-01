Two charged with drug possession afte...

Two charged with drug possession after traffic stop

6 hrs ago Read more: WAAY

Two men are behind bars in DeKalb County after deputies said they found methamphetamine and prescription drugs in their car. James Russell McMurry, 55, of Athens, and Grant Martin Taylor, 43, of Albertville, were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop on County Road 58 in the New Harmony Area.

