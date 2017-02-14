Traffic study on U.S. Highway 431 in Marshall Co. slated to start in upcoming weeks
With a final 'yes' vote by the Boaz City Council, a traffic study aimed to improve congestion on U.S. Highway 431 will start. "As of last night we have a commitment from the Boaz City Council, which we already had from Albertville and Guntersville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albertville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amy Stewart
|Feb 10
|Guntersville
|1
|Court referral and color code (Jan '14)
|Jan 29
|Gotofedsgetthem o...
|13
|Douglas Coach Paul Pankey Suspended And Banned ... (Sep '12)
|Jan 29
|Gotofedsgetthem o...
|10
|Peach
|Jan 25
|Suesmommy
|1
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan '17
|Rosie
|5
|dogs inside the home
|Dec '16
|wowsadowsa
|1
|Nursing pay
|Nov '16
|Floyd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albertville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC