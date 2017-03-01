Renaissance

Renaissance

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Cleveland high's show choir, Renaissance, placed third in the small mixed division at the eighth Annual Albertville Diamond Classic held in Albertville, Ala., over the weekend. Renaissance show choir is made up of grade 9-12 students.

