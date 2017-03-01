Renaissance
Cleveland high's show choir, Renaissance, placed third in the small mixed division at the eighth Annual Albertville Diamond Classic held in Albertville, Ala., over the weekend. Renaissance show choir is made up of grade 9-12 students.
