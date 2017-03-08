Oxford Board of Education declares emergency to fix roof leak
Moisture has been detected in the insulation beneath a 40-year-old section of the roof, operations director Eric Burrage told board members during a meeting Tuesday morning. By declaring the emergency, he and Superintendent Jeff Goodwin said, the system could avoid soliciting bids to repair the roof and more quickly get that work done, rather than waiting for summer.
