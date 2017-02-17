Kidnapping suspects in jail after being shot at by deputy

Brian Eugene White, 26, and Rachel Leann Hill, 21, both of Albertville, and Julie Meadows, 34, of Guntersville, were all arrested early Sunday morning and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, kidnapping, and drug possession. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said the three forced a man out of his truck at a home in the 5600 block of Martling Road around 9 p.m. Saturday.

