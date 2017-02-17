Kidnapping suspects in jail after bei...

Kidnapping suspects in jail after being shot at by deputy

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: WAAY

Brian Eugene White, 26, and Rachel Leann Hill, 21, both of Albertville, and Julie Meadows, 34, of Guntersville, were all arrested early Sunday morning and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, kidnapping, and drug possession. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said the three forced a man out of his truck at a home in the 5600 block of Martling Road around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albertville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carpout a bust 2017 B. Feb 16 Johnhentry 1
News Chicken Plant In Albertville Holds Job Fair (Oct '11) Feb 15 boy thats odd 9
Amy Stewart Feb 10 Guntersville 1
Court referral and color code (Jan '14) Jan 29 Gotofedsgetthem o... 13
Douglas Coach Paul Pankey Suspended And Banned ... (Sep '12) Jan 29 Gotofedsgetthem o... 10
Peach Jan 25 Suesmommy 1
News Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13) Jan '17 Rosie 5
See all Albertville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albertville Forum Now

Albertville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albertville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Albertville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,238 • Total comments across all topics: 279,018,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC