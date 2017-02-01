'Early Spring or Six More Weeks of Winter': Is the groundhog even right?
It's Groundhog Day once again, and many people have their eye on Punxsutawney Phil to see if he will see his shadow or not . But Phil isn't the only 'dog in the game: there's Birmingham Bill as well as Chattanooga Chuck, and our neighbors in the north Atlanta area watch for General Beauregard Lee's prognostication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Albertville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court referral and color code (Jan '14)
|18 hr
|Thersa72
|14
|Carpout a bust 2017 B.
|Feb 16
|Johnhentry
|1
|Chicken Plant In Albertville Holds Job Fair (Oct '11)
|Feb 15
|boy thats odd
|9
|Amy Stewart
|Feb 10
|Guntersville
|1
|Douglas Coach Paul Pankey Suspended And Banned ... (Sep '12)
|Jan 29
|Gotofedsgetthem o...
|10
|Peach
|Jan 25
|Suesmommy
|1
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan '17
|Rosie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Albertville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC