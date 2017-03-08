Albertville man arrested for criminal mischief and theft
An Albertville man is behind bars after the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested him while pursuing leads about church thefts in the area. On Thursday, February 9, investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested 22-year-old Markus Tibbett of Albertville and charged him with theft of property and criminal mischief.
