Toddler's murder suspect assaulted in...

Toddler's murder suspect assaulted in Marshall County Jail, makes court appearance

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Charges against a Marshall County man are upgraded to capital murder after a 3-year-old child was beaten to death. Sebastian Diego Sebastian is charged with capital murder in the beating death of 3-year-old Jeannely Maria Gaspar Mateo.

