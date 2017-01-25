North Alabama toddler dies after beat...

North Alabama toddler dies after beating; suspect charged with capital murder

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

A toddler in Albertville has died following a severe beating last week. The Albertville man arrested in this case is now charged with capital murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albertville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Court referral and color code (Jan '14) 10 hr Suesmommy 12
Peach 11 hr Suesmommy 1
News Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13) Jan 13 Rosie 5
dogs inside the home Dec 31 wowsadowsa 1
Douglas Coach Paul Pankey Suspended And Banned ... (Sep '12) Dec 29 Ricky T 9
Nursing pay Nov '16 Floyd 2
Old friend Looking for Susan and Don Silvus si... (Apr '15) Nov '16 Sammy 3
See all Albertville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albertville Forum Now

Albertville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albertville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Albertville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,079 • Total comments across all topics: 278,261,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC