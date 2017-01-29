Fatal car crash kills two Marshall Co...

Fatal car crash kills two Marshall County men

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The crash happened around 1:15 Sunday afternoon on Alabama 168. 36-year-old Angel Miguel Isabal of Albertville was killed when the 2006 Toyota pickup he was driving collided head-on with a 2005 Ford Mustang driven by 25-year-old Christopher Scott Norris also of Albertville.

Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

