Alabama man charged with capital murder in 3-year-old's death; victim identified
An Albertville man is being charged with capital murder in the abuse and death of his 3-year-old step daughter. Diego Sebastian, 27, is accused of causing the death of Jeannely Maria Gaspar Mateo, Albertvillle Assistant Police Chief Jamie Smith told AL.com As a result of the abuse by Sebastian, Mateo was hospitalized and died at Children's Hospital in Birmingham, Smith said.
