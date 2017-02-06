4 charged with making meth
Four people were arrested during a drug raid in the Somerville area Tuesday night that involved three children in houses with active methamphetamine labs, the Morgan County sheriff said Wednesday afternoon. All four suspects are in the Morgan County Jail with bail set for each at more than a quarter million dollars, according to jail booking reports.
