Quarterback Wil Appleton to play for Auburn as preferred walk-on
Albertville quarterback Will Appleton runs against Brewer Sept. 9. He's expected to arrive at Auburn this spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albertville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court referral and color code (Jan '14)
|Dec 17
|Shaun
|9
|Happens way more than anyone knows
|Dec 16
|Justin
|5
|Nursing pay
|Nov '16
|Floyd
|2
|Old friend Looking for Susan and Don Silvus si... (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Sammy
|3
|Randy Shaneyfelt
|Nov '16
|I do
|2
|sailboat
|Oct '16
|lavon affair
|3
|Chicken Plant In Albertville Holds Job Fair (Oct '11)
|Oct '16
|ORIGINAL WILLARD
|8
Find what you want!
Search Albertville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC