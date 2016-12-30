Albertville man arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse of 3-year-old girl

Police arrested Diego Sebastian, 27, for an incident that occurred at a residence on Greenview Drive sometime during the night of December 28 Officers from the Albertville Police Department were called to Marshall South Medical Center Emergency Department on the reports of injuries sustained by a 3-year-old female that turned out to be Sebastian's step-daughter. The child was later transferred to Children's Hospital in Birmingham with what is believed to be life threatening injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.