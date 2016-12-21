Alabama men fatally poisoned by carbon monoxide gas
Neither foul play nor suicide is suspected in the carbon monoxide poisoning deaths of two Alabama men, whose bodies were found in a vehicle in Albertville. The bodies of Colby Lang and Shelton Box were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science to rule out any other possible causes of death, said Marshall County Coroner Marlon Killion.
