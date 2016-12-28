After decades and three generations, ...

After decades and three generations, family owned Whitten's Town...

A family owned business that served Marshall County for three generations is saying goodbye, but the owner of Whitten's Town & Country Clothes says it's a celebration of decades. "In 1948 my grandfather LM Whitten worked in Gadsden, Alabama at a shoe store, and they were bought out and the owner of the shoe store said 'Mr. Whitten, what do you want to do?' and he said 'I want to move back to Sand Mountain and open a clothing store'," president and owner Thomas T. Whitten, II explained.

