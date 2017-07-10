Lanesboro Liquor Store Celebrates Fir...

Lanesboro Liquor Store Celebrates First Sunday Sales

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: KAAL-TV Austin

After a new law allowing liquor sales in Minnesota on Sundays took effect this weekend, customers lined up at Granny's Liquor in Lanesboro to be among the first to legally purchase alcohol on a Sunday. Gov. Mark Dayton signed the bill in March, allowing liquor stores to open between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albert Lea Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Improving renewable energy Feb '17 Charlie 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 8 ball 1
News solar power (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15) Jul '15 ferdinand 1
News Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15) Apr '15 tbenj 1
News Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09) Nov '14 Fishingnut 5
News Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14) Mar '14 petrorolli 1
See all Albert Lea Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albert Lea Forum Now

Albert Lea Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albert Lea Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Albert Lea, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,829 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC