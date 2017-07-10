Lanesboro Liquor Store Celebrates First Sunday Sales

After a new law allowing liquor sales in Minnesota on Sundays took effect this weekend, customers lined up at Granny's Liquor in Lanesboro to be among the first to legally purchase alcohol on a Sunday. Gov. Mark Dayton signed the bill in March, allowing liquor stores to open between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays.

