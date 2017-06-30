Will Freeborn County go 'nuclear' on Mayo?

Will Freeborn County embrace the so-called "nuclear option" in response to Mayo Clinic's controversial transition plan for Albert Lea and Austin? Everything remains on the table, even if such an aggressive response appears unlikely. Kelly Callahan, the interim county administrator, preached patience Wednesday as city and county officials continue to gather information while considering any and all options following Mayo's June 13 announcement to consolidate many services in Austin, to the detriment of Albert Lea.

