Traffic changes coming on I-90

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Sentinel

Motorists are advised that traffic changes are coming for the Interstate 90 project from Sherburn to Fairmont as early as Wednesday. I-90 westbound ramps to Welcome are expected to close and I-90 will be two-way traffic on eastbound from Highway 4 to Martin County Road 39 on June 14. In late June, motorists can expect the eastbound ramps to close and the westbound ramps to open.

