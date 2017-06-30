Seniors Concerned About Mayo Consolid...

Seniors Concerned About Mayo Consolidation

Friday Jun 30 Read more: KAAL-TV Austin

Among the concerns community members expressed when the Mayo Clinic Health System announced it was consolidating several services to its Austin campus was the 23-mile drive between facilities, which could be a hurdle for lower-income families and senior citizens. "I can still drive but in another year or two I probably won't be able to drive there because I have some issues and stuff," Albert Lea resident Allan Martinson said.

