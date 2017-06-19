Mayo to consolidate Austin, Albert Lea campuses
MNC039-099-109-122100- /O.NEW.KARX.FA.Y.0007.170612T1906Z-170612T2100Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Olmsted MN-Mower MN-Dodge MN- 206 PM CDT MON JUN 12 2017 The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Southwestern Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota... Northern Mower County in southeastern Minnesota... Southern Dodge County in southeastern Minnesota... * Until 400 PM CDT * At 204 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.
Albert Lea Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Improving renewable energy
|Feb '17
|Charlie
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|8 ball
|1
|solar power (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|ferdinand
|1
|Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tbenj
|1
|Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09)
|Nov '14
|Fishingnut
|5
|Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|petrorolli
|1
