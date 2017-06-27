Mayo Clinic names new regional VP for Southeast Minnesota
The veteran administrator was named the new regional vice president on Wednesday by Mayo President and CEO John Noseworthy. She joined Mayo in 1999 and currently serves as chairwoman of Emergency Medicine, overseeing staff and 21 departments across the Midwest who serve more than 300,000 patients annually.
