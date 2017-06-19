Furst Draft: Big news coming at Mayo in Austin-Albert Lea

A Mayo spokeswoman says there'll be an announcement regarding Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin and Albert Lea within a few hours. Staff are now being informed of whatever it is, and the news release is expected at 2 p.m. On Oct. 28, the PB reported that Mayo Clinic Health System was "working to balance services" on its Austin and Albert Lea campuses, and a spokeswoman assured us that neither campus was being closed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.