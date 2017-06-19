Freeborn County Commissioners Request...

Freeborn County Commissioners Request Meeting with Mayo Clinic Health Systems

Freeborn County Commissioners are inviting Mayo Clinic Health System's Board to a meet regarding last week's announcement to consolidate the Albert Lea and Austin Campuses. In a letter sent Wednesday morning, Interim County Administrator Kelly Callahan wrote, "It has been a long-standing source of pride for the community, not to mention the lives and health of patients that have been impacted over the years, the significant funds contributed through the Naeve Health Care Foundation, and the thousands of hours people have volunteered to the organization."

