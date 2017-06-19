Freeborn County Commissioners Request Meeting with Mayo Clinic Health Systems
Freeborn County Commissioners are inviting Mayo Clinic Health System's Board to a meet regarding last week's announcement to consolidate the Albert Lea and Austin Campuses. In a letter sent Wednesday morning, Interim County Administrator Kelly Callahan wrote, "It has been a long-standing source of pride for the community, not to mention the lives and health of patients that have been impacted over the years, the significant funds contributed through the Naeve Health Care Foundation, and the thousands of hours people have volunteered to the organization."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Albert Lea Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Improving renewable energy
|Feb '17
|Charlie
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|8 ball
|1
|solar power (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|ferdinand
|1
|Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tbenj
|1
|Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09)
|Nov '14
|Fishingnut
|5
|Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|petrorolli
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albert Lea Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC