Five things to do this weekend

Millie, who is a puppy, mugs for the camera during the Paws and Claws Humane Society 21st Annual Pet Walk. The event began at the shelter located at 19th St. NW and was held May 2. Over the Back Fence cast members and organizers Barb Keith, Mayor Robin Krom, Pete Keith, Esme Decker, and Sandy Webb pose in front of the historic St. Mane Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.