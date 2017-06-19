Brothers Biking Across Country for Ch...

Brothers Biking Across Country for Charity Visit Southern Minnesota

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: KAAL-TV Austin

Three brothers biking from coast to coast to raise money for charity made their way through our area this weekend, stopping in Albert Lea and Lake Mills. Raleigh, Bobby and Dennis Jenkins, all of Texas, began their journey in Seattle in May, and after a brief stop in the Twin Cities, made their way through Albert Lea on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albert Lea Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Improving renewable energy Feb '17 Charlie 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 8 ball 1
News solar power (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15) Jul '15 ferdinand 1
News Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15) Apr '15 tbenj 1
News Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09) Nov '14 Fishingnut 5
News Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14) Mar '14 petrorolli 1
See all Albert Lea Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albert Lea Forum Now

Albert Lea Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albert Lea Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Albert Lea, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,775 • Total comments across all topics: 281,999,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC