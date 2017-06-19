Brothers Biking Across Country for Charity Visit Southern Minnesota
Three brothers biking from coast to coast to raise money for charity made their way through our area this weekend, stopping in Albert Lea and Lake Mills. Raleigh, Bobby and Dennis Jenkins, all of Texas, began their journey in Seattle in May, and after a brief stop in the Twin Cities, made their way through Albert Lea on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Albert Lea Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Improving renewable energy
|Feb '17
|Charlie
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|8 ball
|1
|solar power (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|ferdinand
|1
|Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tbenj
|1
|Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09)
|Nov '14
|Fishingnut
|5
|Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|petrorolli
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albert Lea Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC