Albert Lea Seeing Benefits of Blue Zone Program

A health-based initiative started in Albert Lea nearly a decade ago is showing signs that it's benefiting the community, the program's local leader told city officials Thursday. The Blue Zone Project, started in 2009, aims to increase the city's quality of life by making healthy choices the easy ones, according to Ellen Kehr, who runs the program in the city.

