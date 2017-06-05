Albert Lea Salvation Army Opens Cooli...

Albert Lea Salvation Army Opens Cooling Center

The Albert Lea Salvation Army opened its cooling center Friday to help those who may need a place to beat the heat. The center will be staffed during the day Saturday and will offer fans and a tent to relax around for those needing a cool place to spend the day or even the night.

