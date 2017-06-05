Albert Lea Property Owners Appeal Roa...

Albert Lea Property Owners Appeal Road Construction Assessment

Friday Jun 2 Read more: KAAL-TV Austin

For residents of a west Albert Lea neighborhood, the cost of a road repaving project is falling on their shoulders when they say they're not the ones seeing the benefit. In 2016, the city repaved a portion of Lake Chapeau Drive to make it easier to access the city arena.

