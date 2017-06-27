Albert Lea Police Searching for Missing Man with Alzheimer's
According to police, 81-year-old Benigno Pedroso left his home on SE Marshall St near Car Quest and O'Reillys Auto Parts sometime around 10:00 p.m. He may have been wearing khaki pants and a tan or light brown t-shirt at the time. Benigno goes by the names "Pedro" and "Morro."
