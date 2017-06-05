World War II Soldier's Remains Returned Home
"Navy Fireman 3rd Class" Glaydon Iverson was one of 429 people who died when the USS Oklahoma went down on December 7, 1941. Law enforcement from cities and counties around Minnesota were stationed at almost every highway overpass, and more than 100 motorcycles followed behind the remains.
