World War II Soldier's Remains Return...

World War II Soldier's Remains Returned Home

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: KAAL-TV Austin

"Navy Fireman 3rd Class" Glaydon Iverson was one of 429 people who died when the USS Oklahoma went down on December 7, 1941. Law enforcement from cities and counties around Minnesota were stationed at almost every highway overpass, and more than 100 motorcycles followed behind the remains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albert Lea Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Improving renewable energy Feb '17 Charlie 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 8 ball 1
News solar power (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15) Jul '15 ferdinand 1
News Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15) Apr '15 tbenj 1
News Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09) Nov '14 Fishingnut 5
News Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14) Mar '14 petrorolli 1
See all Albert Lea Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albert Lea Forum Now

Albert Lea Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albert Lea Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Health Care
 

Albert Lea, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,487 • Total comments across all topics: 281,620,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC