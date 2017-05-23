'Traveling Benches' Art Goes Up in Al...

'Traveling Benches' Art Goes Up in Albert Lea

Tuesday May 16

Each of the"traveling benches"highlights a different aspect of Albert Lea and Freeborn County, through the work of local artists. The art project is funded by a $10,000 grant from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, as well as the Freeborn County Arts Initiative, and the City of Albert Lea.

