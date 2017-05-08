Ryan Brockberg
Ryan Brockberg, age 42, of Marshall and Pipestone, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at his home in Marshall. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2017, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Marshall.
