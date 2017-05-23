'Horses'--A Tribute to Sophie Stultz
There's a new exhibit up in Albert Lea dedicated to remembering 8-year-old Sophie Stultz who was killed last summer while riding her bike. The exhibit "Horses" is in the Freeborn County Arts Initiative Gallery on Broadway Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.
