ArtWorks Festival moves to 'Heart of Downtown'

Now that the city's recreation center is going to be built on the site of the old Austin Municipal Plant, the annual arts festival was in need of a new place to celebrate creativity. After considering more than 20 sites, Austin ArtWorks Festival organizers announced this week week that the new venue for 2017 will be on the green space south of the Historic Paramount Theatre on Fourth Avenue Northeast, in the heart of downtown Austin.

