Albert Lea 'Greater Education' Program Earns High Marks

In Albert Lea, they're celebrating the completion of the first year of a program designed to connect students with the business community "We want kids to know what's out there, do I really want to do this, can I do this and then make their choice," said project director Jean Eaton. It paired more than 100 high school seniors with area businesses and organizations for shadowing experiences that ranged from one hour to one day.

