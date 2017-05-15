Albert Lea 'Greater Education' Progra...

Albert Lea 'Greater Education' Program Earns High Marks

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: KAAL-TV Austin

In Albert Lea, they're celebrating the completion of the first year of a program designed to connect students with the business community "We want kids to know what's out there, do I really want to do this, can I do this and then make their choice," said project director Jean Eaton. It paired more than 100 high school seniors with area businesses and organizations for shadowing experiences that ranged from one hour to one day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albert Lea Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Improving renewable energy Feb '17 Charlie 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 8 ball 1
News solar power (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15) Jul '15 ferdinand 1
News Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15) Apr '15 tbenj 1
News Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09) Nov '14 Fishingnut 5
News Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14) Mar '14 petrorolli 1
See all Albert Lea Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albert Lea Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Freeborn County was issued at May 16 at 11:08PM CDT

Albert Lea Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albert Lea Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Albert Lea, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,613 • Total comments across all topics: 281,068,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC