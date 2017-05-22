Albert Lea City Council Unanimously Approves Stop Signs at Deadly Intersection
In July 2016, 8-year-old Sophie Stultz died when she was hit by a car while riding her bike. Then, six months ago, temporary stop signs were placed at the intersection where the accident happened to see if safety would improve.
