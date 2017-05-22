Albert Lea City Council Unanimously A...

Albert Lea City Council Unanimously Approves Stop Signs at Deadly Intersection

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: KAAL-TV Austin

In July 2016, 8-year-old Sophie Stultz died when she was hit by a car while riding her bike. Then, six months ago, temporary stop signs were placed at the intersection where the accident happened to see if safety would improve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albert Lea Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Improving renewable energy Feb '17 Charlie 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 8 ball 1
News solar power (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
News Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15) Jul '15 ferdinand 1
News Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15) Apr '15 tbenj 1
News Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09) Nov '14 Fishingnut 5
News Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14) Mar '14 petrorolli 1
See all Albert Lea Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albert Lea Forum Now

Albert Lea Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albert Lea Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Albert Lea, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,914 • Total comments across all topics: 281,211,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC