Addressing the Need for Affordable Housing in Southeast Minnesota
Affordable housing is a topic on the minds of many local leaders, and as Rochester and Southeast Minnesota continues to grow Concerned members of the public, city leaders and businesses all gathered Monday to discuss issues with affordable housing and how other communities can work together to solve the problem. "Hopefully there can be some take away from this that help communities move forward with their housing needs," said Albert Lea City Manager, Chad Adams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Albert Lea Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Improving renewable energy
|Feb '17
|Charlie
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|8 ball
|1
|solar power (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
|Readers Write (July 7): Political correctness i... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|ferdinand
|1
|Human remains found beside I-90 near Albert Lea (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tbenj
|1
|Minnesota 20/20 Rates Hospitals (Aug '09)
|Nov '14
|Fishingnut
|5
|Hy-Vee plans expansion into Twin Cities (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|petrorolli
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albert Lea Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC