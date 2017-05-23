Addressing the Need for Affordable Ho...

Addressing the Need for Affordable Housing in Southeast Minnesota

Monday May 15 Read more: KAAL-TV Austin

Affordable housing is a topic on the minds of many local leaders, and as Rochester and Southeast Minnesota continues to grow Concerned members of the public, city leaders and businesses all gathered Monday to discuss issues with affordable housing and how other communities can work together to solve the problem. "Hopefully there can be some take away from this that help communities move forward with their housing needs," said Albert Lea City Manager, Chad Adams.

