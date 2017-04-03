Two Years After Discovery, Bones Remain a Mystery
Two years after they were discovered, the mystery behind a set of remains left along Interstate 90 near Albert Lea remains. "We don't know who he is, we don't know what happened to him," said Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag.
